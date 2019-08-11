|
Jeffrey Paul Giuntini
August 9, 1946 - July 20, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Jeffrey Giuntini, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 72. Jeff was born on August 9, 1946 in Oakland, CA to Gerald and Elsie Giuntini. He was a long-time resident of Castro Valley. He and wife Patricia were married 45 years and had 2 children. He is survived by his wife Trisha, daughter Beth (Liam), son Joe (June), grandchildren Emma, Brayden and Connor, sister Julie (Dave), sister-in-law Diane (Randy) and a niece and nephews. Jeff was known for his fun-loving, friendly nature and positive spirit. He was an avid gardener, golfer, woodworker and classic car enthusiast. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church at 4000 East Castro Valley Blvd. at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to UCSF Foundation P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or online at https://makeagift.ucsf.edu. Donations should include a message that this is in memory of Jeffrey Giuntini specifically for melanoma research.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019