Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
Martinez, CA
Jennie Balestrieri


1923 - 2019
Jennie Balestrieri Obituary
Jennie Balestrieri
Nov. 18, 1923 - Dec. 17, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Affectionately known as 'Nana Pizzelle' by her grandchildren and great grandchildren for her delicious Italian cookies, Jennie Balestrieri was born to Sicilian immigrants Gaetano and Dea Balestrieri in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the youngest of eight children. Jennie married Mario W. Balestrieri (now deceased) in 1948, and moved west to Martinez, CA to raise her three children. Jennie was a resident of Martinez for over 71 years. A devout Catholic, Jennie prayed the rosary every day. Her youngest son Tom was born in 1959 deaf and autistic. Although it was recommended to her that her handicapped child be institutionalized, Jennie refused to do so. A great teacher to all of her children, Jennie intuitively became Tom's special education and sign language instructor, physical therapist, occupational therapist, adaptive physical education teacher, and speech therapist far before laws were passed to protect and teach the handicapped in our public schools. Jennie loved her family very much, and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her three children Frank Balestrieri and wife Rebecca, Josephine and husband Keith Franck, and Tom Balestrieri; grandchildren Cassandra Moran and husband Marc, Gaetano Balestrieri and wife Andrea, Matthew Balestrieri, Andrew Franck, Dea Franck and husband Sean, and great grandchildren Madeline Moran, Max Moran, and Gianni Balestrieri, along with numerous nieces and nephews in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Martinez, CA and Monterey CA. Very active nearly her entire life, Jennie's favorite saying was, "Keep moving!" And she did, until the end. For those who survive her, Jennie said, "Please don't cry for my passing; celebrate my new journey."
Memorial Services and Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10am, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Martinez. Jennie will be interred at The Queen of Heaven Cemetery, next to her beloved husband Mario.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019
