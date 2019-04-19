|
Jennie Brown Donnell
Apr. 24, 1949 - Mar. 24, 2019
Antioch
Jennie Brown Donnell passed away peacefully on Mar. 24th surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years of age. Jennie was very fun loving and always laughing as she told her jokes. She is survived by her brother Tim Brown and his wife Tammy, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 1 granddaughter and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Wally Brown and Angie Bruno Brown, her son Rusty Donnell and grandson Kevin Donnell. A Celebration of Life will be held on Apr. 27th at 11:00 am at Antioch Covenant Church, 1919 Buchanan Rd., Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019