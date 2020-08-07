Jennifer Marie Klein
January 8, 1955 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Crockett, CA
Jennifer Marie Klein died on May 28, 2020 in Crockett, CA. The cause was undetermined but may have been due to complications related to COVID-19. She was 65 years old.
Jenny, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Champagne, IL on January 8th, 1955. Her family moved shortly afterwards to Oakland, CA and after a couple of interim moves settled in Lafayette, CA, where she attended school through High School. Jenny earned a BA degree in History at Chico State University. After traveling to Alaska while still in college, Jenny fell in love with the state and lived there for many years over a couple of periods, mainly in the Juneau area, where she met and married Phil Byington, and had their son, Miles. In the mid-80's Jenny and Miles moved to Cape Cod where she worked at Colonial Gas running the collections department. After about 9 years living on the Cape, missing Alaska and her many friends, she moved back to Juneau. For the next 20 years Jenny remained in Juneau where she worked for the State of Alaska. First for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation as the property manager at the Mountain View Apartments where she served seniors and those with disabilities. She served as a wonderful advocate for both populations within the AHFC and the Juneau community. She then worked for the State Department of Health and Social Services, managing grant programs and construction projects. Jennifer loved working with people and especially enjoyed visiting with residents of Alaska's Pioneer Homes. As a labor of love, Jenny and her husband, Ed McIntosh, created and led the non-profit Five Finger Lighthouse Society, with a mission to improve and maintain the remote lighthouse complex on a 3-acre island in Stephens Passage. Over the years the Society has improved the lighthouse structures and grounds and served as a center for both marine researchers and adventurous, hearty travelers. In 2014, Jenny moved back to the San Francisco Bay Area to be near family but continued her involvement and travels to the lighthouse and Juneau to visit her son Miles and her friends. For the past six years she was employed at Contra Costa County's Employment and Human Services Department, helping to improve and maintain ESHD facilities. Just prior to her death, Jenny was making plans to retire and considering moving back to Alaska, her adopted home.
Jenny was known for her infectious smile, sense of humor, generosity, adventurous spirit and "can-do" attitude. She was an avid reader, gardener and cook; loved dogs, the great outdoors, music and traveling (which she did extensively, including to Russia while still in college in 1977 when it was still part of the Soviet Union and not common for Americans to go there). She made friends easily (both in and out of work) of which she had many.
Jenny is survived by her son, Miles Byington; her siblings Angus, Bronwyn (Steve), Chris (Blair) and Gretchen (Steve), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Ed McIntosh, and ex-husband Phil Byington.
Plans for memorial services are being arranged. To be informed about plans email Gretchen Klein gklein08@gmail.com. Donations in Jenny's memory can be made to Five Finger Lighthouse Society via website or mail. www.fivefingerlighthouse.com
