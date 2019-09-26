|
Jerald (Jerry) Truman Ball
December 16, 1932 - August 14, 2019
Jerry Ball passed away at home on August 14, 2019 at the age of 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He taught humanities and mathematics to thousands of students over the years at several colleges: Chabot, Las Positas, Cal State Long Beach, and Long Beach City, as well as the Acalanes Adult Education Center.
Jerry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the depression. In 1940, his family moved to San Francisco where he grew up. Although not a native, Jerry thought of himself as a Californian. After receiving his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Philosophy and Mathematics, he took a position at Chabot College in Hayward where he taught humanities and mathematics courses for 36 years. During his tenure at Chabot, and eventually Las Positas, he wrote poetry and developed an admiration for haiku. In 1977 he joined the Yukuharu Haiku Society later known as the Yuki Teikei Haiku Society. He was the editor of their publication, the GEPPO, for four years and served as president of that organization in 1981/2. He planned and developed the Haiku Retreat held yearly at Asilomar, Pacific Grove, CA for Yuki Teikei, which began in 1984 and continues to this day. He co-founded Haiku North America, and acted as president of the Haiku Society of America from 2001-2002. He wrote numerous chapbooks, poetry, and academic books related to his teaching.
Jerry became a recognized haiku poet, and was honorary curator of the American Haiku Archives located at the California State Library in Sacramento where several of his books are archived, along with his personal papers.
Wherever he went, Jerry loved to gather people together who enjoyed poetry. When he and his wife moved to Seal Beach, CA in 1996, he discovered there was no haiku group so he began the Southern California Haiku Study Group. He conceived and developed the Haiku Pacific Rim conferences, which took place on five different occasions in various places around the Pacific Rim from 2002 – 2012. When he moved back to Northern California in 2006, he began a haiku study group in Walnut Creek, as well as another poetry group that studied longer poems.
In addition to being a recognized haiku poet, he wrote other forms of poetry. He was an extremely gifted educator. He enjoyed traveling and collecting ancient artifacts, supported all the arts, especially opera, and acted in the theater when he had a chance. His beautiful photos show his skill as an amateur photographer. There wasn't a subject he couldn't talk about in some depth. A modern-day renaissance man!
Jerry's facility with language was unparalleled, and he was well-known and loved for his sense of humor. Anyone who was around him for half an hour would benefit from his quick wit.
He is survived by his wife Sandy, five children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His wife was often his inspiration for haiku, tanka, and long poems. Sandy and Jerry married in 1982 and were together for 37 years.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Noon in the Fireside Room in Rossmoor's Gateway Clubhouse; 1101 Golden Rain Road, Walnut Creek, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yuki Teikei Haiku Society, P.O. Box 53475, San Jose, CA 95153.
