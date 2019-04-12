Jeremy Carl Crowson

Resident of Martinez, CA.

Jeremy Carl Crowson came to us January 9, 1972. He left us April 2, 2019. Jeremy had a fun dynamic personality & infectious way about him that made you feel glad you met him. His energy would leave you in great spirits.

Jeremy grew up & attended schools in Lafayette, California and Goldsboro, North Carolina. After graduating from high school, he attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, where he excelled in his studies of the HVAC trade.

For his first job, "Disney on Ice" recruited him to travel the world to work on ice rinks for shows. He enjoyed those times & the many years he worked in the HVAC trade in both North Carolina

& California.

Jeremy excelled in all kinds of sports. A bit of a daredevil, we often worried he would get hurt on his next athletic adventure. He played football at Acalanes High School. He loved to go fishing, camping & snowboarding with his family. He traveled to many states to play professional paintball. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle or helping coach a sports team with his children.

His mechanical abilities were uncanny & he could repair anything. He also had a green thumb in the garden & was a great chef.

Jeremy had an incredible understanding of God & he was a student of the Bible. During his years in North Carolina, he often invited children in the neighborhood to join him for Bible Study sessions. He would quote Proverbs and Psalms often. His favorite verse was Philippians 4:13 ("I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.")

We will dearly miss his way of sharing wisdom with those he loved.

In 1998, Jeremy married Sheri Edwards-Barwick. Together they raised three beautiful children. Sheri was the love of his life. Jeremy's life changed forever in April 2006 as Sheri was no longer able to be at his side after a serious illness.

In recent years, Jeremy had rejoined his brother, Joel, & father, Jim, working together in the family HVAC business Air Control Inc. in California.

Jeremy's life was cut much too short due to accelerating health problems that ultimately took him to heaven.

Jeremy is survived by his father Jim and stepmother Linda Crowson; his mother Larke and stepfather Chuck Herring; Sheri and his children, Spencer Crowson, Chasity Barwick" Kristen Ginn; his brother Joel & niece Lauren Crowson; and a very large number of other farrlily members and friends who also loved him dearly.

We will all miss Jeremy so very much & we will hold him in our hearts forever.

Services will be held Saturday, April 20. Contact family for information.





View the online memorial for Jeremy Carl Crowson Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary