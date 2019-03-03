Jerome Joseph Oster

June 16, 1935 ~ February 16, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, CA (Rossmoor)

Jerry Oster passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2019, at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Harry and Ann Sandler Oster, Jerry graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School in 1953. He was then drafted into the Army and served two years stationed mostly in Germany. Upon returning home Jerry bumped into his high school classmate Jeannette Chmel at a Chinese restaurant, and they started dating. They married in 1958.

Jerry spent his entire post-military career serving in a variety of management roles in the transportation industry. After stints at Yale Trucking and Sea-Land Lines in New Jersey he followed his professional mentor to a bigger opportunity with SeaTrain Lines in Oakland, California. Jerry took the SeaTrain job in 1971 and moved his family west in March of that year, first to the Oakland hills and nine months later to Pleasanton, where he and Jean raised their family. Jerry later worked at OOCL before spending the last 15 years of his career with the Port of Richmond. By then divorced, Jerry moved to Rossmoor where he became involved with various social clubs and spent many days on the golf course. In retirement Jerry also enjoyed reading, photography, hiking, and travel.

Jerry grew up a tremendous Brooklyn Dodgers fan and could easily recite the team's 1955 roster right up until the end of his life. He forever bemoaned Bobby Thompson's famous "shot heard 'round the world", yet somehow became an SF Giants fan in his later years.

He could be a fiery and tough guy – the New Yorker in him never left – but he always had a soft spot for children (especially his three) and dogs.

Jerry grew up with many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as both Harry and Ann came from large families. He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Heather), Michael (Kimberly), and Allison (Tom), grandchildren Keith, Emily, Andrew, and Adrian, and brothers Mel and Herb.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Rossmoor on Saturday, March 16 at the Event Center, Tahoe Room from 12pm to 3pm.





