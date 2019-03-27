Jerome "Jerry' Miller

December 28, 1949 ~ March 25, 2019

Resident of Martinez, CA

Jerry passed into eternity on Monday, March 25 at age 69. Jerry was born to Martha and Samuel Miller in Brooklyn, New York and an older sister Susan. They moved to San Francisco when he was six years old. He attended Sherman Elementary, Martinez Junior High and Gallieo High School. He graduated from San Francisco City College with a BS in business and marketing, He worked at Cala Foods rising from checker to manager. He met his future wife Connie in the store and they were married two years later. They moved to Foster City where son Steven was born in 1976. Later they moved to Martinez where they have lived for 39 years. Their daughter Sara was born in 1979. Jerry was a devoted family man, wonderful husband, a super dad and had many wonderful friends. He was loved by all for his sense of humor, his kindness and his personality. He loved to spend time with his children and family and friends. He continued working in the food business as a sales manager in specialty foods distribution. He worked for Rex Sales, BDI Inc., Japan Foods, and United Grocers. He enjoyed traveling after retiring at age 66, but he received news of the stomach cancer in 2017 and fought a valiant battle for over a year.

There will be a Celebration of Life today at 11 AM Oakmont Memorial Park, 2209 Reliez Valley Road in Lafayette.





