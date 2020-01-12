|
|
Jerry Bob Compton
Sept. 8, 1931 - Dec. 27, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Jerry grew up in Oklahoma City. He moved to So. Cal in his early 20's where he discovered acting! He later found sales to be a lifelong good fit for him. He is survived by Edy, his wife of 52 years, and was a proud father of his son Brendan, daughter-in-law Sue and her daughter Maya of Auburn, CA. His loving daughter Kelli (deceased 9/8/16) is survived by Jerry's wonderful granddaughter, Carly Grisham.
Memorial Service Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30PM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette 925-932-0900. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Bay 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or a charity of donor's choosing.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020