Jerry Crosby, darling husband, irreplaceable dad, cherished brother, died on January 31, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent hospital in Portland Oregon. He was 68.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Crosby, his daughter Jennifer Crosby, his brother Steve Crosby, and his sisters Suzanne Courter and Patti Williams.
Jerry was laid to rest at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village on February 14, 2020, and a Celebration of Life was held by Jerry and Mary's families at the Palm Garden in Thousand Oaks.
Memorial contributions may be made at CurePSP.org


Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
