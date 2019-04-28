Jerry Elledge

Oct. 22, 1959 ~ Apr. 19, 2019

Martinez

Love deeply, learn always and live unconditionally, on April 19, 2019, the world lost Jerry Elledge who exemplified that mantra.

Jerry was proud to be called a native son of his adopted home of Martinez. A lifelong bachelor he cherished the freedom of long bike rides and mornings strolling around downtown with coffee and conversations with old friends and strangers alike. Rock & roll and Giants games blared through his radio speakers, with Jerry following along whether or not the music or the Giants play was good or bad.

Jerry, a lifelong learner and graduate of: Alhambra High School , Diablo Valley College, UC Davis, St Mary's College Bachelor Of Juris Prudence Program and dozens of other classes at seemingly every higher learning institution in the East Bay. Jerry was an evolving aficionado of good beer, pies, native plants and regional parks - always preferring local to brand name.

Jerry was never shy about prioritizing family and friends. Those that knew him, knew he loved them despite being recipients of some of the most eccentric gifts ever. Jerry is predeceased by his brothers Jim and John Elledge, mother Mary Harless, father Harold Elledge and survived by his sister Cathi Gall, brother Steve Elledge, three nieces, two nephews and a dozen adoring great nieces/nephews.

An informal celebration of his life is to be held on Sunday May 5, noon at the meadow overlooking Eckley Pier Park at the Bull Valley Staging area, Carquinez Scenic Drive at the end of McEwen Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's honor are requested to be made to the East Bay Regional Parks Foundation (www.regionalparksfoundation.org/donate).





