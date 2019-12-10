|
Jerry Giacomo Olivero June 9, 1940 ~ December 7, 2019 Resident of El Cerrito, California Jerry Giacomo Olivero, 79, passed away Saturday at his home in El Cerrito with his family by his side. Jerry was born to John A. and Marie R. Olivero on June 9, 1940 in Albany, CA. He has lived in the area all his life, graduating from El Cerrito High School in 1958. Upon graduation, Jerry worked in the plumbing industry all his life. In 1964, he went to work for his father at Olivero Plumbing in El Cerrito and has co-owned and operated the family business with his brother John, since 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter-in-law, Nora. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joan; daughters, Jill (David) Kenney and Julie (Chad) Blakeman; son, Jerry (Agnese) Olivero; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Hassell, Andrew (Sherrin) Olivero, Ashley (Chelsey) Crawford, Severiano (Julia) Kenney, Anthony Olivero, Shelby Kenney, Kyle Blakeman, Sean Kenney, Sidney Kenney, Ryan Blakeman and Jessica Blakeman; great grandchildren, Henry, Nora, George, Enzo and Jaxon; his brother, John (Patricia) Olivero; newphews, David Olivero and Ed Armstrong; nieces, Linda Pugliesi and Lynn Giblin; and his sister-in-law, Judy Armstrong. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, December 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 11150 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito. Entombment will imme-diately follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, San Pablo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the American Diabetes Association. Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019