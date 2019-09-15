|
Deacon Jerry K. Grigg
Oct. 21, 1937 ~ Sept. 8, 2019
Resident of Antioch, California
Deacon Jerry Grigg, 82, passed away peacefully September 8 2019. He was born on October 21, 1937 in North Carolina. Jerry served 3 years in the US Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1963. Jerry married Mary Beth September 30, 1967. Jerry and Mary Beth were active participants of Holy Rosary Parish in Antioch. Jerry and Mary Beth shared their faith with engaged couples and as lectors in the parish. Jerry was ordained as a Deacon on February 25, 1995 and served the Holy Rosary parish and community with a joyful heart. Jerry and Mary Beth loved to travel and after Mary Beth's passing in 2006, Jerry continued to enjoy cruises and travel to Alaska and Mexico.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Thursday September 19, 2019 at 7p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday September 20, 2019, both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1313 A St. Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019