Jerry Lee Ludy "Coach Ludy"

Resident of Rohnert Park, California

Cancer was the one game he couldn't win. Jerry passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 77 in Rohnert Park, CA., after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Kansas and moved to California with his parents in 1944.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and sister Shirley Parrick (Bob). Jerry was proceeded in death by his first wife Connie Scott, and son Danny Ludy. He was a graduate of De Anza H.S. in Richmond, CA., attended Costa Costa college where he played football. In 1961 he received a full football scholarship to San Jose State College and played football until graduating. After graduating he taught and coached at Richmond H.S. from 1965-1969. Jerry taught and coached at Encinal and Laney H.S. for 34 years. Per his wishes there will be no service. Please donate to .





View the online memorial for Jerry Lee Ludy "Coach Ludy" Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019