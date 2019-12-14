|
Jerry Lee Mulcahy
May 28, 1932 ~ Dec. 3, 2019
Diablo
Jerry Lee Mulcahy born May 28, 1932 in Pattonville, Missouri passed away December 3, 2019 in Alamo, California at age 87.
Jerry will be remembered by his best friend and wife, Carol Schmidt-Mulcahy, his 3 living children, John Mulcahy, Shannon Allen, and Erin Chester-Bradt, and his sister, Leila Champ. He will also be remembered by his numerous nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends. He sang in the UCC choirs in both Niles and Danville for over 50 years.
His Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3 PM Danville Congregational Church, 989 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, Danville, California
Donations requested in lieu of flowers. Please make donations in his name to either Macedonia Outreach (PO Box 398 Danville, CA 94526), (PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018), or The (PO Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295).
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019