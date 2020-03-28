|
Jerry Mathia
08/04/1944-03/17/2020
Resident of Manteca
Jerry Mathia, 75, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Manteca, California with his beloved wife of 37 years by his side, Carol. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Dorothy brother Dewayne. He is survived by his children: Kelly Pollard of Livermore, Kim (John) Steiniger of Livermore, Keith (Lisa) Mathia of Livermore, Kevin (Dana) Mathia of Livermore and Ken (Kelley) Mathia of Spokane, Washington. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Bobby and Shane Pollard, Linsey Steiniger, Taylor and Ryan Mathia, Grace Mathia, Haily, Nicholas and Holly Mathia. He is also survived by his sibling Karen (Geary) Laitanan of Idaho Falls and sister in laws Suzi (Chuck Thomas) Kosher and Debi Mathia and brother in law Mike (Linda Young) Garcia.
Jerry was a macho man with a heart of gold. Carol convinced Jerry to become a San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49er fan. His biggest joy was going to games and watching them at home. He loved traveling with his wife to Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, Monterey and Hawaii. Jerry will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
P.L. Fry & Son is honored to serve the Mathia family. A service will be held at a later date. An online condolence book is available at www.plfryandson.com.
