Jesse B. MedeirosOctober 12, 1941-April 21, 2020San Leandro ResidentBorn in Alameda, CA to Jesse and Marie Medeiros. Graduate of St. Joseph High School. Served in the U.S. Army. Retired from AT&T after 39 yrs. Retirement included SLPD volunteer, dancing, bowling, golf and travel. Member of Elks Lodge 1015. Predeceased by his wife, Madonna, of 49 years. Survived by sons Keith (Lisa) Medeiros and Kevin Medeiros, grandchildren Katie (Adam) Florian, Paul Cross and Jessica Medeiros, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 5/4, 4-8 P.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.