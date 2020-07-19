Jessenda Swiger
April 8, 1940 - June 28, 2020
Livermore and Lousiana
Jessenda Helen "Cinda" Swiger, née Valente, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 80 years old. Jessenda is preceded in death by her loving husband Roy Earl and her parents, Camillo "Charles" and Madeline "Helen" Valente. Her six children survive her; Mary Frances (m. Bryce Swartzwelder), Jeffrey Charles (m. Lynn LeGette), Roy Raymond (m. Wendy Spengler), Camillo Salvatore (m. Amanda Russell), Frank Leonard (m. Christy Muhleissen), and Alexander Christian. She is also survived by her sister Helen (m. Len Cavanaugh), and two brothers Charles "Chuck" Valente (m. Cathy Freitas) and Francis "Buzz" Valente (m. Linda Wagner), eleven grandchildren; Bryce, Jessenda, Camillo, Victoria, Michael, Andrew, Katherine, Alexandra, Roy Thomas, Sofia and Olivia, and her great-grandchild, Reagan. Cinda was born and raised in Frankfort, upstate New York. There, she met her husband Roy, a classmate from Kindergarten through High School. They married after graduation in a double ceremony with her sister, Helen, and honeymooned in the San Francisco Bay Area. They later made their home in Livermore. A devout Catholic, Cinda taught catechism for years at St. Charles and St. Michael Catholic Churches, typically instructing the First Communion class. Benefitted by a natural curiosity, Cinda was interested in the sciences, politics, and economics. Always sharing knowledge, Cinda leaves behind a legacy of weather predictions, geopolitical assessments, and stock tips. Cinda was a fantastic cook. Extended family and friends often gathered at the family table for meals. She was a world-class Mother who lived her life dedicated to the Holy Spirit, family, friends, and fraternity. She regularly posted weekly motivational sayings or short stories on the refrigerator for all to see and learn. Once her children were out of the home, Cinda retired her position as Household CEO. She enjoyed years of retirement with Roy, splitting time between Livermore and Pismo Beach. When her beloved Roy passed away, Cinda moved to Christwood Retirement Community in Covington, LA. Cinda is cherished by all who knew her. Her positive disposition, generosity, and drive to improve set excellent examples for her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many others who knew her. She is now at peace, surrounded by the love of those who have passed before her. She will be greatly missed. The family requests any donations to be sent to the Christwood Foundation (https://christwoodrc.com/foundation/
) or the Alzheimer's Foundation (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
