Jessica Lynn (Fuhrman) GonzalezFebruary 20, 1955 – October 14, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAJessica Lynn Gonzalez passed unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. Jessica was born February 20, 1955 in Placerville, California, the third of eight children of James and Elizabeth "Betty" Fuhrman. Beloved wife of Baldemar Gonzalez Jr., mother to Baldemar Fernando Gonzalez and Roberto "Bert" Gonzalez, and grandmother to James David Baldemar Gonzalez, Evan Hartley Gonzalez and Abigail Virginia Gonzalez.Jessica grew up in East Palo Alto as a child and moved with her family to Redwood City. Jessica met her husband Baldemar while working together at WESGO in Belmont. They wed on May 6, 1978 and spent over 42 years together happily married in Fremont. Jessica was actively involved in her children's lives, serving as youth baseball team mom, coach, and snack bar worker through the Fremont Babe Ruth league. She regularly volunteered to drive for field trips and sports for her boys and their friends.In 1995, Jessica began working in childcare and eventually opened her own home daycare in 1996. Many of the children she watched have grown up and started families of their own. She loved caring for children and continued providing childcare for the last 25 years, in addition to caring for her own grandsons.Jessica was an avid sports fan, supporting the Oakland A's, San Francisco 49ers and USC Trojans. Before every game, Jessica proudly hung her A's, 49ers or Trojans flag outside her home. She loved taking her grandsons to A's games the last few years. In her free time, Jessica enjoyed walking, shopping, and gardening. She was a beloved fixture in her neighborhood, and always kept a watchful eye out for her own kids, grandkids and neighborhood kids.She is survived by her husband Baldemar, sons Fernando and Bert, daughter in laws Gina and Casaundra, grandchildren James, Evan and Abigail, her sisters Lucille Guillena and Susan Thompson, and brothers Jay Thomas Fuhrman, John Fuhrman and Mike Fuhrman. She was preceded in death by her father and mother James and Elizabeth Furhman, and brothers James "Bear" Fuhrman Jr. and Jeffrey Fuhrman.The family will be having a private service for Jessica at Fremont Memorial Chapel. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to do so.