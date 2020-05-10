Jessica T. GeeApril 12, 1983 - March 8, 2020Resident of OakleyJessica T. Gee touched many lives with her gentle spirit and great sense of humility towards life and people. She graduated from Freedom High School in Oakley and attended medical coding tech school. Jessica enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She had a great love for all animals, especially her dog, Rudy.Jessica was preceded in death by her mother Debra Gee (Coyle) and is survived by her father; Troy Gee, siblings; Rebecca Gee, Nici Gee/Roman, and Stacy Coyle, her aunts; Eva Jackson and Patty Coyle, her nieces; Trinity Gee/Roman, Adaline Gee/Roman, Violet Gee/Roman, and Daijah Ali, and many cousins. We will always cherish you in our memories and in our hearts.Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Contra Costa Animal Service, 4800 Imhoff Pl., Martinez, CA, 94533. Please include 'Memory of Jessica Gee'.