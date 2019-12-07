|
|
Jessie Reilly
1931 - 2019
Moraga
Jessie Reilly (née Garvey) was born on April 18, 1931 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and passed away on December 3, 2019 in San Leandro, CA. In the 1950s, she worked at Sterling National Bank in New York City, where she met Jack Reilly. They married in 1959 and lived in Long Island for 11 years before following Jessie's family to the Bay Area, where the couple settled in Moraga. Jack passed away in 1981, and Jessie remained in Moraga until last year, when she moved to Novato. She loved her independence and the thrill of working in finance, refusing to retire until she reached the age of 80. Although she never learned how to drive, she traveled around the world to countries in Europe, Africa, and South America, sending many postcards to her loved ones back home. Jessie is survived by a sister, Kathleen Divita, and a brother, Robert Garvey, as well as a number of nieces and nephews: Christine Larson, David Divita, Colleen Garvey, Shawn Garvey, Pat Mayer, Darleen Conklin, and Thomas Garvey. A private service will be held on Saturday, December 14. Always generous and kind, Jessie will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
View the online memorial for Jessie Reilly
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019