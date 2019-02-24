Home

Hillcrest Congregational Chr
404 Gregory Ln
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Jessie Shephard Inouye


Jessie Shephard Inouye
Sept. 3, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2019
Former resident of Martinez
Jessie passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 6, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. Jessie was a graduate of Berkeley High School and the University of New Mexico. She was a former substitute teacher with MDUSD. She is preceded in death by her husband, Masao Inouye, and is survived by her two children and their spouses: Edward (Nancy) Inouye, and Gwendolyn (Robert) Irvin; and grandchildren Ariana, Lance and Ainsley Irvin. A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Congregational Church in Pleasant Hill on March 23, 2019.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
