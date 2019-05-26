In Loving Memory

Jesus "Jess" Camacho Urbina

Jan. 16, 1934 - Aug. 7, 2018

Jess was born in Mexico and moved to Pittsburg, CA as a child with his parents Jesus and Lupe. He attended Pittsburg High School and was a percussionist and saxophone player in his brother's band, The Felix Urbina Latin Band, during the 50's. His musical talent helped him land a spot in the Army Officer's Band during the Korean war. His trade was construction, but his heart was always at the horse races or casinos. He should have been a chef as his Mexican dishes were second to none. He is frequently missed by his kids on Sundays while watching ball games and eating his favorite Mexican meals. He is survived by his children Lisa (Michael) Romero, Jesse Urbina, Michael Davi, Denise Urbina, grandchildren Annalisa, Isabella, Elissa, Jayson and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private services were held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.





