Jesus Zamora Reyes
9/13/33 - 12/20/19
On Friday, December 20, 2019, Jess Reyes a devoted father and loving abuelo went home to be with the Lord after a continuous battle with dementia.
Jess was born on September 13,1933 in Durango, Mexico. He leaves behind his beloved son, Anthony, his precious granddaughter Brooklyn Zulima, who he called, "Suca," and her mother Brielle Aiello. He is now resting in heaven with his loving wife, Zulie.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1pm -5pm at the Pittsburg Moose Lodge, 12 Moose Way, Pittsburg. The service will begin at 2pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020