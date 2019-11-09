|
Jewel Gotelli Thelen
August 13, 1924 ~ October 26, 2019
Resident of Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, California
Jewel Thelen passed away Oct. 26th, age 95, after a brief illness. While born in Eureka, CA, she spent her first 40 plus years in Martinez where she married Frank Pereira and raised her family, enjoying the ranch life of Alhambra Valley. In the mid 1960's, after divorce, she moved to Walnut Creek, then San Ramon and got a job at Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek, working in the allergy clinic and billing until her retirement after 25 years. During this time she met and married Adrian West (predeceased) where her love of travel, ballroom dance and golf began. After Adrian's passing, she later met and married John Thelen (predeceased) and they continued to enjoy cruises, golf and bowling. Eventually moving to Rossmoor, they also enjoyed the many activities and clubs Rossmoor had to offer.
Jewel is survived by son, John Pereira (Dianne), and daughter, Linda Sciacqua (Richard), step-children Cheri Robinson, Collier Thelen and Christie Townley. She also leaves 4 grandchildren: Tracy Osmer, Sean Pereira, Julie Sciacqua and James Sciacqua, mulitiple great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by siblings Bob Gotelli, Frank Gotelli and Dorothy Kale, and step-son, Alden West.
Her graciousness and sense of style will be missed by all who knew her. Many thanks for the care and kindness of The Kensington, Walnut Creek. Special thanks and gratitude to The Bruns House(Hospice of the East Bay) in Alamo for making her last days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Bruns House, 2849 Miranda Ave., Alamo, CA 94507.
Private Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019