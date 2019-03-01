In Loving Memory

Jewel McCrary

May 25, 1936 - Feb. 11, 2019

Jewel Benton McCrary of Fremont, California passed away on February 11, 2019, at the age of 82 at 8:20 a.m. at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. Jewel was born to parents, Jewel Blaydse McCrary and Emily Belle McCrary in Atlanta, Texas on May 25, 1936. He grew up in Algiers, Louisiana where he attended Berhman High School and graduated fourth in his class in 1954. Jewel then joined the Navy Reserves and received a scholarship to attend Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. On December 20, 1957, Jewel married his high school sweetheart, Helen McCrary. They were married for nearly 60 years. Soon after, they found their dream home in Fremont, CA and settled down. His God-given gift was communication, including his skills in public speaking. This led Jewel to his lifelong career with Dale Carnegie. He was both a teacher and a salesman for The Dale Carnegie Program, and he loved teaching others how to be effective communicators and confident public speakers. Jewel was also in the Rotary Club and a member of the Unity Christian Church in Fremont and Dublin. Occasionally he spoke at Unity Church and other denomination events, sharing his wisdom and life lessons. Jewel is survived by his daughter June Jacobs, his son Richard McCrary, his daughter-in-law Laura McCrary, his two grandsons Daniel Valluzzi and Dylan McCrary, his two sisters Esther Feilden and Joyce Curtis, his nieces Cheryl Rasbury, Cynthia Curtis and Anne McCarron, his nephews Michael Feilden and Jeffrey Feilden, and his great-great-grandniece Martha-Anne Rasbury. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen McCrary. A memorial service for Jewel will be held at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel Of The Angels at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23. The address is 40842 Fremont Blvd., 94538 Fremont, CA. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations towards Alzheimer's research. Please visit the at www.act.alz.org. Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary