Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley
1925 - 2020
Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley
December 12th, 1925 - June 29, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley born 12/12/1925 in Ellendale, NC, to Roam Dula & Bessie Pennell. Jewell wed Kenneth E. Simms & had four sons; Kenneth, Garry, Larry & Ronald. The pair owned & operated Grandpas Meats. After Ken's passing, she remarried Tom Riley. Marriages gave rise to her HUGE family. She is survived by sons, Kenneth II (Victoria) & Ronald, step son Dave (Bing), and 3 generations of grandchildren. Two sisters, Rudy & Bonnie, along with nieces, nephews & cousins.
Jewell carried a positive light, selfless nature, limitless love, and a huge heart. Her values rooted in her love of God & Jesus. Always thanking God for blessing her with a long, wonderful life. Jewell left this world saying, "I love all, ya'll".
Rest In Peace, our sweet Jewell.
Services: Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward. Visitation: 7/12, 4:30pm & Placement 7/13, 11am. Covid restrictions, only 20 guests allowed. Live stream http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32375. Family plans celebration of life after Covid.


View the online memorial for Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:30 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
