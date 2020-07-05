Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley
December 12th, 1925 - June 29, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley born 12/12/1925 in Ellendale, NC, to Roam Dula & Bessie Pennell. Jewell wed Kenneth E. Simms & had four sons; Kenneth, Garry, Larry & Ronald. The pair owned & operated Grandpas Meats. After Ken's passing, she remarried Tom Riley. Marriages gave rise to her HUGE family. She is survived by sons, Kenneth II (Victoria) & Ronald, step son Dave (Bing), and 3 generations of grandchildren. Two sisters, Rudy & Bonnie, along with nieces, nephews & cousins.
Jewell carried a positive light, selfless nature, limitless love, and a huge heart. Her values rooted in her love of God & Jesus. Always thanking God for blessing her with a long, wonderful life. Jewell left this world saying, "I love all, ya'll".
Rest In Peace, our sweet Jewell.
Services: Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward. Visitation: 7/12, 4:30pm & Placement 7/13, 11am. Covid restrictions, only 20 guests allowed. Live stream http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32375
. Family plans celebration of life after Covid. View the online memorial for Jewell Mae Dula Simms Riley