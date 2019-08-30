|
Jill Marla Ueckert-Yeager
April 26, 1953 ~ August 20, 2019
Resident of Brentwood, California
Jill Marla Ueckert-Yeager passed away at her home in Brentwood, California at the age of 66 after courageously battling a lengthy illness.
Jill was born as the only child of her loving parents Ernest and Wilma Ragusa. She was raised in Pittsburgh, California and attended Village Elementary School until she was 10 years old when she and her family moved to Antioch. In Antioch Jill continued her schooling at Bidwell Elementary before moving on to Antioch Junior High and then graduating from Antioch High School in 1971. Throughout Jill's school days she excelled as a dancer, singer, cheerleader and majorette. Jill was very popular and enjoyed the company of many friends who loved hanging out with her at her home in Beede Park where they would have pool parties and slumber parties.
Jill attended college at the University of the Pacific before transferring to California State University San Francisco where she graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts degree. She pursued her post graduate education at St. Mary's College where she obtained her teaching credential. Jill enjoyed a successful 30 year career as a teacher in the Antioch Unified School district where she taught at Fremont Elementary, Black Diamond Middle School, Lone Tree Elementary and Mission Elementary. After retiring from teaching Jill worked part time at the White House Black Market clothing store because she absolutely loved their clothes and enjoyed her employee discount.
Jill had a great passion for people and life. She loved interior design, fashion, the ocean, good wine, good food, music, and her family and friends. Jill especially loved her son, who was the joy of life, and her husband, whom she shared a passionate and unique love with.
Jill is survived by her loving son Todd Ueckert, her devoted husband of 16 years James Yeager, her uncle Dale Strand, and many cousins. She is proceeded in death by her parents Ernie and Wilma Ragusa.
Jill was an incredible woman with an amazing spirit. Her vivacious energy could light up any room she entered, & she left an indelible impression on everyone she met. She was truly a unique soul who be will be missed greatly.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019