Jim Livingstone
Resident of Contra Costa County
James William Livingstone passed away August 2, 2019 following a tragic accident while walking his dog. Jim was born on February 25, 1943 in Berkeley and grew up in Piedmont. He attended the Piedmont schools, graduating with the Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years as a damage repairman. He then went to work for Broadway Ford in Oakland and then for Negherbon Lincoln Mercury. In 1977 Jim founded and built Pioneer Auto in San Ramon. He was a resident of Contra Costa since 1965 and raised his family there. Most recently his home was in Alamo.
Jim was a member of the San Ramon City Council for twelve years and a founding member of San Ramon Rotary. He loved golf and was a longtime member of Diablo Country Club. Jim enjoyed staying in touch with many friends. He was the website administrator for the PHS Class of 1960 and a board member of the Carquinez Toy Train Operating Museum. He loved baseball and was a strong supporter and fan of the Oakland A's since 1968.
Jim leaves his loving wife, Ann Bruner McLeod Livingstone, also a member of the Class of 1960. They reacquainted while working on their class 50th Reunion and married the next spring. He is survived by three of his children: Kathleen Tolman (Steve) of Nashville, Douglas Livingstone (Jacque) of Coos Bay and Naomi Garcia of Angels Camp; by grandchildren: Katherine Malinosky, Jenny Tolman, Jennie and Ben Garcia and his great granddaughter Maisie Malinosky. He was predeceased by his son Ronald, by his daughter Susan, by his mother Isobel Anderson Livingstone and his father James Stanley Livingstone and by former wives Susan Parsons and Barbara Snyder. He leaves his half-sister Leslie Fore.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from noon to 3:00 PM at the Crow Canyon Country Club, Danville.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019