Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
5788 Thornton Ave
Newark, CA
View Map
1941 - 2020
Jimmie Brown Obituary
Jimmie Brown
May 3, 1941 – January 31, 2020
Resident of Elk Grove
Jim was born on May 3, 1941 in Poker Bend, OK and entered into rest on January 31, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Natalie Brown of 55 years. Loving father to Wendy Fox (Michael). Caring grandfather to Jacob, Adam, Kristen, Shaylynn, Lincoln and Nyah.
During his lifetime Jim was an athlete, a musician, soldier, supervisor, artist, builder, gardener and craftsman. The titles he cherished most were husband, father, and grandfather. In his last moments on earth he said, "I have had a wonderful life. I am at peace. God is calling me home." We hope his legacy of kindness lives on in us.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM, St. Edward Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020
