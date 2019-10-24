|
Jimmy Brown
March 2, 1933-October 18, 2019
San Leandro
Jimmy Willam Brown, 86, of San Leandro, passed away Friday evening, October 18, 2019 at San Leandro Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born March 2, 1933 in Gainsville, TX, the son of Rudolf and Lillian Brown.
Jim enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduating from high school. After completing two years active duty service as a photography technician , he continued on in the Navy Reserves and was extremely proud of achieving the rank Chief Warrant Officer after 31 years.
Along with his military service, Jim apprenticed to become a Local 39 Stationary Engineer in a Bakery Production firm. Being extremely conscientious and improvement oriented, he changed vocations and joined the C.H. Bull company. After several promotions, his career culminated in Manager of Sales until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 70 years, Rita Delores (Carrera) Brown; children, Christine (Randy) Hollenshead, Jimmy (Sonia) Brown Jr., Diana (David) Prince; 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings William (Sharon) Brown, Joann (Terry) Rooney, and Janice (Mike) Smith.
Jim will forever be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and his strong work ethic (albeit the workplace, military, engineering affiliation, or at home) which many found inspirational. He would always raise everyone's spirit with a joke or two, and his infectious laugh. He was heavily involved in his church throughout his life, and gave a tremendous amount of hope and comfort to those in need through his vocational and volunteer activities.
Jim's marriage and strong family bonds were very important to him, and he relished attending family events and connecting with relatives even in other states. Some of his most enjoyable and well remembered times included Boy Scout outings, family times at Lake Tahoe, family gatherings at Grandma Robarge's, and family get together s.
Jim's absolute favorite saying was " outstanding" and "no surrender". He even went the extra mile and found the Spanish translation of "outstanding" which many of us will remember..."sobre saliente!"
He enjoyed learning other languages and cultures through his worldly travels in the military. His favorite cultures were German and Spanish, and favorite countries included Japan, Spain, Hawaii, Portugal, and the Azores. His absolute favorite international visit was Germany with friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held from 1pm to 2pm on Oct. 30, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church 1801 Manor Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94579 with Pastor Worth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the would be deeply appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019