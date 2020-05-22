Jimmy Dale Lofton
November 29, 1935 - May 7, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Jimmy Dale Lofton, III, beloved father and grandfather, peacefully passed away in Concord, California at the age of 84. He was born in Longville, Louisiana to Nelson and Queen Lofton. He enlisted in the Air Force in Louisiana and served honorably during the Korean War. In 1961, he moved to San Francisco, California. The following year, he married Mellanese Slaughter and they raised two children.
Jimmy graduated from the University of San Francisco with a B.A. degree in Political Science and from UC Berkeley in 1971 with a law degree. He was a member of the Pennsylvania, Nevada and Texas Bar Associations.
Jimmy was a passionate attorney in private practice for more than 20 years. His practice included civil and criminal law. He enjoyed playing tennis, reading and writing poetry, fishing, and listening to Duke Ellington. He loved reading Shakespeare and lived by the words from Hamlet, "This above all: To thine own self be true."
Jimmy was preceded in his death by his father, mother, and eight siblings. He is survived by his children, Frederick Douglas and Robin Mellanese, his grandson, Benjamin Stanton, and many nephews and nieces. He will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, California. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Equal Justice Initiative (support.eji.org) in Jimmy's name.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.