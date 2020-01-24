|
|
In Loving Memory
Jimmy Terra
Jan. 28, 1929 - Jan. 17, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jimmy Terra on January 17, 2020. Jimmy Terra is survived by his loving daughter Susan Geary, close lady friend Nora Hess, close friend Michael Jones, granddaughters Rachel Geary, Sarah Geary, niece Janet Carrillo, nephew John Lewis, nephew Steve Wills. Jimmy had a wonderful sense of humor, a kind heart will be greatly missed. There will be a public viewing this Sunday, 1-26-2020, 5-9 at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, California. A service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020