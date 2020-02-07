|
|
Jo Ann Peterson
Aug 18, 1935 - Jan 10, 2020
Antioch
Jo Ann Ellen (Murray) Peterson passed away peacefully on Friday (1/10/20) with family at her side. Her strong will, independence and giving spirit will be remembered forever.
Jo Ann was born in Carrington, N. Dakota to parents Joseph H. Murray and Ruth M. (Murray) Morrow. She graduated from New Rockford High School in 1953 then attended Med Tech School in Minneapolis Minn. She married Donald Peterson in 1955 and followed him to the Naval Base in Corpus Christi TX. They eventually settled in St. Cloud MN where she worked for National Bushing & Parts Co. In 1969 they moved to Concord CA where she started her career with PG&E. Jo Ann moved to Antioch in 1976 and retired from PG&E in 1994.
Jo Ann enjoyed extended summer travel trips across the USA with her family and later international travel with her Sister and Brother-in-law. She also enjoyed her regular lunch, movie, and shopping days with great friends Cathy Carson and Joyce Ramos. She valued her extended friendships and gatherings with fellow PG&E retirees. She did daily crossword puzzles and didn't rest until they were successfully completed. She was a master shopper and enjoyed showering her family with gifts.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents (Joe & Ruth) and her brother (Larry Murray). She is survived by her sons Paul (Marlene) and Jay (Monica), Sister Sharon Jenrich (Roger), brother (Gary Murray), grand children Ashlee, Brett, and Brooke (Nick Kettenstock).
Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of life at Smiths Landing, 1 Marina Plaza, Antioch, CA on Saturday Mar 14 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jo Ann's favorite charity, .
View the online memorial for Jo Ann Peterson
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020