Jo D. Guerisoli

July 11, 1926 – March 12, 2019

Pleasant Hill, CA

Jo Guerisoli, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Born in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Mary and John Love, she and her brother Jimmy, lived in the Little Rock, Arkansas area until 1944 when the family moved to Concord. Jo graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1945. While working at Glovers Fountain, Jo met the love of her life, Vic, recently discharged from the Air Force at the end of WWII. They were married November 30, 1946, and celebrated 69 years together prior to Vic's death in 2015.

Jo was employed as a Cosmetologist for 7 years at Alice's Salon. Later, Jo became the switchboard operator for the new Sun Valley Macys. During this time Jo and Vic built their home in Concord, remaining there for 40 years before retiring to Twain Harte for 24 years, briefly residing in Oakdale, then returning to Martinez in 2010. Jo dedicated herself to her family. She was a tireless volunteer at church, school, and community events. Jo was an excellent cook, and a gracious hostess to family and friends. She was a creative and accomplished seamstress and loved to do crafts, cleverly designing one of a kind items for her children, grandchildren and others. Jo was an avid, talented golfer winning several tournaments.

Jo was present at the birth of each of her five grandchildren and attended every major event in their lives. She cherished her family and loved sharing numerous stories. She was tenacious, independent, loving, generous, and supportive. Jo possessed a wonderful wit and sense of hu- mor.

Jo is survived by her daughters Vicki (Dave) Maggi, and Judy (Joe) Gomes, her five grandchildren, Kara (Jonathan) Hall, Angela Maggi, Joseph (Lauren) Gomes, Ami (Sam) Nichols, and Ali (Chase) Beckman, her 10 beautiful great grandchildren, brother in law Babe (Judy) Guerisoli and many nieces, nephews and their children.

A celebration of Jo's life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 11:00 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to .





