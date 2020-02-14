|
Joan A. Lynn
October 13, 1931 - February 11, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Joan was born at St. Paul's Hospital in Livermore to Andrew & Mary Amaral. As a student, she attended St. Michael's School, graduated from Livermore High School in the class of 1949 and then went on to UC Berkeley. Upon graduation from Cal, she began working as an accountant at Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley. While working at Cutter Labs, she became friends with a woman who would eventually become her mother-in-law when she married Bill Lynn in 1957. Joan & Bill enjoyed traveling as much as possible. Together they took many cruises, but their favorite place to visit was Pismo Beach and they would go there often until Bill's death in 2007. Despite being legally blind, Joan was an avid reader and would devour several books per week thanks to books on tape. She loved playing cards as well as trivia games and was a huge Jeopardy fan.
Joan leaves behind two children Ed Lynn (Aileen), Kary Freitas (Steve), her granddaughter Michele Yovino (Tony) and four great-grandchildren Camryn, Dominic, Ezekiel & Isaiah. We would like to thank the staff at Quail Garden in Livermore and Hope Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Joan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 am. A Rosary will precede the liturgy in the church at 10:00 am. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Lynn family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020