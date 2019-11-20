|
Joan A. Terry
May 6, 1937 - Nov. 1, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Joan passed away on Friday, November 1st after a courageous battle with cancer. At her side were her two sons Dale and Tracy and her daughters-in-law Jane and Christine.
Joan was born in Sacramento, CA. She moved to Richmond/El Cerrito as a child where she spent her school years and met her high school sweetheart and future husband of 59 years Richard Terry. He was her everything. She graduated from Richmond High School and went on to work for Southern Pacific Railroad, Weight Watchers, and as a supervisor for the Contra Costa Times in the circulation department. But, those jobs were secondary to what she considered her most important role of wife, mother and homemaker. She excelled at all three. She loved the house she moved to in Pleasant Hill 47 years ago. She had a talent for decorating. And it was that talent along with her personality that turned the house into a home.
Everyone who crossed her path commented on her smile, positive attitude, and sense of humor throughout her life and her battle with cancer. She loved all animals and had most of them as pets at one time or another. She loved spending time with her family and friends and her dog Heidi. She especially enjoyed going on family vacations. Two of her favorites were simple ones that she repeated many times. She enjoyed going to visit her grandmother and family in Susanville and spending time at the Terry family cabin in Clearlake.
She was a very loving and caring person and we will all miss her very much.
Joan is survived by her sons, Dale and Tracy and daughters-in-law Jane and Christine and grandchildren Courtney, Brittany, Adam and Austin and great grandchildren Rose and Ariana. She is predeceased by her loving husband Rich and her beloved brother Ronald Nielson.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1965 Reliez Valley Road in Lafayette. Phone # 925-932-0900. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019