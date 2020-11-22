Joan Alford Callahan
November 6, 1933 - October 24, 2020
Danville
Joan Callahan passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. Her warm smile and kind demeanor will be missed by all who knew her.
Joan was born in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated with a BA from Chestnut Hill College and a MA from Villanova University. After college, she worked as an English and history teacher. She married Edwin Callahan on February 13,1960. They were happily married for 47 years until Ed's passing in 2007.
Joan and Ed moved from the east coast to Saratoga, California in 1964. They were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic parish. In the 1970s Joan was involved in Bible Study Fellowship which deepened her Christian faith by igniting her love of Bible study and inspiring her to have a more personal relationship with Christ. In 1976, the family moved to Danville. They were active members of Community Presbyterian Church where Joan spent many years volunteering with youth. Later, Joan and Ed were members of San Ramon Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and deacon. She also taught women's Bible studies in the community for many years. She accepted her diagnosis of terminal cancer with peace and grace. As her health declined, she always had a smile and a kind word for her family and caregivers.
Joan is survived by her five devoted children, Ed(Dulcy) of Denver, CO, Jeanne Taylor(Bob) of Alameda, CA, Christopher(Pam) of Portland, OR, Matthew(Kathy) of San Luis Obispo, CA and Marybeth McCullum(Craig) of Danville, CA, and eleven loving grandchildren.
Because of Covid restrictions please join us for a Live Stream memorial service on Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 pm. Please connect with the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeOF9JiAQDkaz-4FmVz96cA/live
To read more about Joan or to write a tribute in her honor, please visit this
website: https://www.chapelofsanramonvalley.com/tributes/Joan-Callahan View the online memorial for Joan Alford Callahan