Joan Arlene Hunt

October 12, 1935 ~ July 6, 2019

Resident of Concord, California

Joan Arlene Hunt, 83, of Concord passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6th in her home with her three sons by her side. Born and raised in Martinez, and a graduate from Alhambra High School, Joan married Louis Coccimiglio in 1955. They had three sons, Steve, Ron and Dan Coccimiglio. Sadly, Lou passed away in 1962. Joan was remarried in 1966 to Paul Hunt of Martinez. Paul had three children of his own, David, Tim, and Melody Hunt. Joan and Paul had just celebrated their 50 year anniversary before he passed away in November of 2016. Joan worked at the Contra Costa Health Department, and retired in her late 50's. Some of her favorite hobbies included traveling the world to various countries, countless trips to Hawaii, road trips in their RV, finding any excuse to try out a new recipe from her extensive collection of cookbooks, crocheting, playing cards with friends, and being a member of the Martinez Lioness Club. Above all, her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family, of whom she was very proud. She had 22 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, with three more on the way later this year. Joan had a special kindness in her heart that made everyone feel like a friend, and a smile that could light up any room. Her joy and laughter were contagious and she will be so greatly missed among friends and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Filomeo, her brother Edward Filomeo, and her mother Victoria Filomeo.

A memorial service will be held on Friday July 12 at 10:30am in Concord at St. Bonaventure Church (5562 Clayton Road, Concord). Reception to follow.





View the online memorial for Joan Arlene Hunt Published in East Bay Times on July 10, 2019