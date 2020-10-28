Joan C. McAuley
October 14, 1943 - October 24, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Joan C. McAuley passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020, at the age of 77, with her husband Patrick by her side. Joan was born in Oakland to Michael and Joan Scanlon. Joan lived her early years in Oakland, California. She attended Holy Names High School and graduated from San Francisco State University. Joan was a skillful and dedicated teacher who taught second and third grade at Green Valley Elementary in El Sobrante for over 30 years. Joan married Patrick McAuley in 1973. The two enjoyed traveling, antiquing, entertaining and socializing with friends and family. Joan was a dedicated wife and often entertained Patrick's business associates with her amazing cooking with merely a few hours' notice. Joan and Patrick were active parishioners of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Danville for over 45 years. After she retired, Joan continued to travel. She cared for her aging parents, maintained contact with several former students and colleagues and always kept a watchful eye over her many nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart, as she was to theirs.
Joan had amazing friendships, particularly with her friends Katie and Maureen. Beginning in grade school, they saw each other through all of the stages of life and traveled to many places, including New Orleans, the Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Europe and Ireland.
The daughter of Irish immigrants, Joan had a large extended family, including many cousins in the US, Ireland, England and Australia. Joan had a fondness for Dunmanus Bay and would visit her family who still live in the small towns where her mother was born. Joan played a critical role in the lives of her nieces and nephews from babysitting, shopping sprees, family dinners, sweet homemade treats and helping to decorate their homes.
Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Patrick McAuley; her sister, Sheila Wilkins, her brother, Michael Scanlon (Alicia); her sisters-in-law, Marie McAuley Grey, Elizabeth McAuley Taylor (Steve) and Marilou McAuley Weiss. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Joan Scanlon; her in-laws, Daniel and Rosaleen McAuley; her sister, Eileen Scanlon Fazio and her brother-in-law, Dan McAuley. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.
Joan will be remembered for her beauty, her infectious giggle, her delicious baked goods, her organization, her piano playing, her sewing skills, her generous heart and love for family and friends. She will be missed, but never forgotten.
Due to these unprecedented times, a private Funeral Mass and Interment will be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church and Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Should you desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's, Hospice of the East Bay or the charity of your choice
