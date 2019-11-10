|
Joan Colvin
March 7, 1934 - Sept. 27, 2019
Concord
Joan Marie Colvin passed away quietly on September 27, 2019 with the same dignity that distinguished her entire life. Joan, the first child of the late Gerald Button and Margaret Currigan Button, was born on March 7, 1934 in Oakland California. She grew up there with her sister Marjorie Vasconcellos and her brother Roy Button, both deceased. In Oakland she attended Holy Names High School. She later married her loving husband, George Richard Colvin after graduating from Armstrong Business College and had two children Tim and Kevin. Joan worked hard both in and out of the home and loved relaxing by reading books or the newspaper. She like to share the plot of books that moved her and inquire about recommendations. She enjoyed going to movies, tending her beautiful garden and going on trips with her late husband Dick, especially to places of historical interest such as Normandy in France. Joan was a fashionable dresser, wearing bright colors and silver jewelry to accentuate her styled radiant-silver hair. She was active and enjoyed playing tennis or taking exercise classes. She help feed the homeless, shopped at Trader Joe's and loved meeting friends for coffee at Panera. Joan was a genuine caring person who walked and visited with neighbors, had a contagious laugh, always greeted people with a hug and enjoyed hearing about the adventures and achievements of her friends and family. She was supportive and a good listener during life's disappointments and could ask the right questions. She was a beautiful person who will be forever missed in the hearts of many. May God bless this wonderful mother and friend.
Joan requested memorial contributions be given to Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland or Hospice of East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019