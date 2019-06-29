Joan Coyne

March 11, 1936- May 11, 2019

Pleasanton

Born Joan Gladys Verona to John and Clara Verona, on March 11, 1936 in Oakland. Joan graduated from Castlemont High School in 1953. While working at the Oakland Tribune, she met Donald Coyne through mutual friends, and they were married on January 29th, 1956. They raised their family in Hayward and Pleasanton.

Joan was a teacher's assistant at Fairlands Elementary School in Pleasanton. She later worked at Mervyn's in Dublin, and then in accounting at SCJ Insurance Services.

For the last 10 years, Joan was a lovingly-cared-for resident of Eskaton Memory Village in Placerville, CA. She passed peacefully on May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by Donald Coyne, her husband of 56 years, and is survived by their three sons: Kevin (Karen), Paul (Marjorie), and Darren; and four grandchildren: Marielle Sarginson, Paris, John, and Ashley. She cherished her family and loved all children, especially the little ones.

Even though her dementia was debilitating, Joan's warmth and personality transcended the disease, and she still touched those who knew her. For more info, please visit:https://www.memoriesofjoan.com/





