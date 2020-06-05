Joan Diamond
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Diamond
July 19, 1942 - May 24, 2020
Montclair
The world is a little dimmer now without the brilliant light of Joan Diamond. Joan's capacity for joy, love, and friendship has touched so many. The daughter of David Diamond and Juliet Diamond, she spent her early years in the Hollywood Hills. She attended college at UC Berkeley in the 60's and she kept that time in her heart and spirit throughout her life. Joan was a school principal, writer, curriculum specialist and valuable resource for many generations of students and professionals. She dedicated herself to providing options in education and creating school environments that fostered learning. Joan was a consummate educator, champion of misfits and underdogs, and truly perfected the art of education. Joan loved creativity, color and fun. She had "the joy gene". She was known for being a true deep friend, good listener, and always went beyond the surface. Joan is survived by her daughter, Andrea Greenfeld, and her son in law, John Anderson. Her granddaughter, Juliet "Julsie" Anderson, was the light of her life. The people who will miss Joan are innumerable. Although her physical presence is gone, she is deep within our hearts and her legacy stretches far and wide. When you see a sparkling Diamond in the night sky, please know that Joan is up there smiling at all of us.


View the online memorial for Joan Diamond

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
May 31, 2020
What a great tribute.
Joan did cut her own path and anyone who knew her knew to stand clear. She had no tolerance for anyone telling her what to do. A self-described hedonist, Joan loved to have fun, the rules and expectations be dammed. She was indeed wild, wacky, and wonderful.
What a spectacular friend; she listened and tracked the highs and lows of those she cared for. You had to book with her far in advance for lunch or a visit, because the line was long.
What a loss to compound the loss of Dave and Julie, her warm, wonderful, and loving parents. Having the Diamonds as adopted family for my entire life, there's a hole in my heart that will never be filled. But, we are so fortunate that the magnificence of the Diamond women shines brightly in Andie and Julsie!
I miss you dear Joan,
Drew
Drew Soll
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved