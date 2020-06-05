Joan DiamondJuly 19, 1942 - May 24, 2020MontclairThe world is a little dimmer now without the brilliant light of Joan Diamond. Joan's capacity for joy, love, and friendship has touched so many. The daughter of David Diamond and Juliet Diamond, she spent her early years in the Hollywood Hills. She attended college at UC Berkeley in the 60's and she kept that time in her heart and spirit throughout her life. Joan was a school principal, writer, curriculum specialist and valuable resource for many generations of students and professionals. She dedicated herself to providing options in education and creating school environments that fostered learning. Joan was a consummate educator, champion of misfits and underdogs, and truly perfected the art of education. Joan loved creativity, color and fun. She had "the joy gene". She was known for being a true deep friend, good listener, and always went beyond the surface. Joan is survived by her daughter, Andrea Greenfeld, and her son in law, John Anderson. Her granddaughter, Juliet "Julsie" Anderson, was the light of her life. The people who will miss Joan are innumerable. Although her physical presence is gone, she is deep within our hearts and her legacy stretches far and wide. When you see a sparkling Diamond in the night sky, please know that Joan is up there smiling at all of us.