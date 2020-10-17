Joan E. Cole
November 13, 1928 - October 10, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Joan E. Cole November 13, 1928 – October 10, 2020. Our precious mother, grandmother and friend peacefully passed away in Bentonville, Arkansas following a lifetime fully lived. Born in Seattle, WA to Tom and Marion Barnes, Joan lived most of her life in California where she married, raised her family and cultivated the avalanche of friendships that surrounded her. Joan was preceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ken, and is survived by children Jim, his wife Maggie; Steve, his wife Kathleen and Nancy with husband Pat; eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. After graduating from Burlingame High in 1946, Joan followed her sister Betty's footsteps to the University of Oregon, GO DUCKS, where she was an active member in the Chi Omega Sorority and earned a degree in Business Administration in 1950. Following college, she lived and worked in San Francisco where she met her future husband Ken whom she married in 1953. As a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, Joan nurtured her family in homes located in Mountain View, Fresno, Saratoga, Honolulu and Moraga. In retirement, Joan and Ken split their time between Moraga and their second home in Graeagle where she enjoyed golf, boating, hiking and hosting family and friends. She will forever be remembered for the time and love she lavished on her grandchildren and will go down in her family lore as our "Queen of Croquet." Joan and Ken also followed their passion for travel visiting all 50 States and numerous international destinations. To highlight favorite new locations and adventures such as China, Europe, Latin America and across the United States, Joan catalogued their travels to share with her many loved ones. She kept a vigilant record of their visits to National Parks and had recently hoped to add another to her list of almost 50. Throughout her life, Joan proved adept at organizing events and staying current with the pulse of the community she lived in. An avid gardener and always artistic, her interest in painting grew later in her life and now include depictions of favorite locations that will be displayed in her honor for years to come. Joan will be forever remembered by her Oregon sorority sisters who nicknamed her "Tulee"and her golfing buddies the "Lazy Daises" of Moraga Country Club where her short drives and big smiles were notorious. She was an active member of the Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church. To her immediate and extended family, holiday celebrations, infectious cackling laughter, charades, doing for others, delicious cookies, birthday present generosity and especially putting others ahead of herself are just a few of the characteristics Joan will leave us missing for. Per her wishes, Joan's ashes will join Ken's at their burial plot in Lafayette and a family celebration in her name will follow. Memorial donations in the honor of Joan E. Cole may be made to Save Mount Diablo, 1901 Olympic Blvd, Suite 320 Walnut Creek, CA 94506, The BrightFocus Foundation
for Macular Degeneration Research
or your favorite charity
.
William Hunt, Bella Vista Funeral Home, (479)855-1611. View the online memorial for Joan E. Cole