Joan Elizabeth Conley, nee Carroll

November 4 1932 ~ March 22, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Joan Elizabeth Carroll was born on November 4, 1932 to Ellen "Doris" (Glynn) Carroll and John A. Carroll in Boston joining her older brother Paul. Just before giving birth Doris went to the polls and voted for FDR for his first term. Joan grew up in Roslindale and graduated from Emmanuel College, then from Simmons College with her Masters in Library Science.

Joan knew she would be a librarian from the time she was three years old and her first paying job was at the Boston Public Library. Later she worked at the Boston College Library where a dashing young man who drove a convertible asked her if, instead of paying his overdue fine, she would go on a date with him. That man, Austin Byrne Conley, became her husband, partner and father of Byrne Jr., Cathleen and Sean. Joan and Byrne were married until Byrne's death in 1991.

In addition to Joan's love of books, she was also an ice skater and dancer, including ballet, tap and Irish dancing. She loved travelling and visited every continent, except Antarctica. She also loved baseball starting with her Red Sox, then the Oakland A's (except when the Sox were in town).

Joan, Byrne and the children moved to Walnut Creek, CA in 1967. Her first job in California and one of her proudest achievements was starting the Library from scratch at St. Mary Elementary School in Walnut Creek. Joan was a librarian for four decades at Mt. Diablo Unified School District, San Ramon Valley School District, De La Salle High School and Chapman University.

Joan was an active member of many organizations including the Women's Commission of Contra Costa County, Diablo Vista Retired Teachers, the Contra Costa Democratic Central Committee, AAUW and the Immaculata Guild of St. Mary Church.

Joan passed from us on March 22, 2019. In addition to her children and their spouses, she left her grandson Liam. As a lifelong Catholic, we will celebrate Joan's life on Saturday, March 30 at St. Mary Church at 2051 Mt. Diablo Boulevard,Walnut Creek. The Rosary will be said at 9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to your local library. While you are visiting your library, please say thank you to your Librarian.





