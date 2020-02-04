|
|
Joan Fox
Jan. 1, 1933 - Jan. 21, 2020
Seward, Alaska
Joan Adele Fox, aged 87, died January 21, 2020, of natural causes at Seward, AK. She was born January 1, 1933 in Berkeley, CA to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Laing, and always delighted in telling people of her status as the only baby born that year on New Year's Day.
She graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, CA. Her first job after graduation was with the Alameda County Civil Service Commission. She and her husband moved to Wildwood, CA in 1979 from San Jose, CA. Prior to coming to Alaska she worked as a Purchasing Agent for Yolla Bolla Ranger District, Platina, CA. She transferred to Alaska in 1993 where she worked at the Seward Ranger District until her retirement in 1999. She was very active in the local Lions Club becoming "Treasurer for Life". She especially delighted in her rescue cat "Charlie".
Her husband Jay preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hughes (David Mickey) and granddaughter Anne Mickey (Jacob Mollick) from Arizona; daughter Les Butler (Laura Lothschutz) from Chicago, granddaughter Jessica Simonson (Kyle), and great-grandson Emmitt from Minnesota; half-sister Barbara Laing-Isola and half-brother Don Laing. She also leaves stepdaughter Dede Fox Huffman (Mike), stepgrandchildren Jenny and Dave; as well as stepdaughter Terri Fox Anderson (Greg Zelmar) and stepgrandchildren Peter Anderson, Greg Anderson and his wife Hannah; sister-in-law Janis Fox Lucero (Austin); and nephews Richard and Paul Lucero and their children, all of California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save Our Seward Pets, PO Box 3003, Seward, AK, 99664-3003, https://www.sospetsak.org. At her request, there will be no services.
View the online memorial for Joan Fox
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020