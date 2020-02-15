|
|
Joan H. Johnson
June 30, 1938 - January 20, 2020
Walnut Creek
Joan departed this world at the age of 81 after a short illness, less than one year after the passing of her husband Larry Johnson. She was born in Bell, CA and grew up in Whittier. Joan attended UCLA where she met Larry and later married on January 31, 1958.
A loving mother, she raised her four children with grace and humor. A member of the Diablo Sailing Club for 30 years, she loved the water and walks on the beach. Joan trained as a paralegal in 1985 and tirelessly volunteered for Battered Women's Alternative earning a 20 Year Service Award. Before officially retiring, she worked as a certified Massage Therapist and Health Educator for ten years. She enjoyed playing the role of Grandma to all of her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her four children, Lisa, Eric, Neil (Petrina) and Jennifer (Doug); ten grandchildren, Sarah, Morgan (deceased), Alysha, Kayla, Erica, Ashley, Bryce, Zachary, Nicholas and Emily; sister Jean and brother Bob; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered and deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
View the online memorial for Joan H. Johnson
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020