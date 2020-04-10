|
Joan Hardcastle
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Joan Hardcastle, 89, died of natural causes on March 22, 2020, with her son by her side at Carlton Senior Living in Pleasant Hill. Joan was born on June 30, 1930 in Bradford, England, the only daughter of Frank and Winnifred (Duckworth) Gardiner. Joan met Roy Hardcastle at a dance, they fell in love, and married in 1951. In 1957 they immigrated to the U.S., living in San Pablo and Hercules. In 1990 they retired to Bridlington, England, until Roy passed in 1997. Joan returned to the U.S. and lived for 20 years in the community of Trilogy in Rio Vista, before her final move to Carlton.
Joan worked for Sears in both El Portal and Concord, retiring after 20 years. She was a member, and one time Treasurer, of the British American Club, and also sang as a member of Sweet Adelines. Joan loved singing and dancing, travel, golf, lawn bowling, cards, bingo, mahjong, and making new friends. Joan is survived by daughter Susan MacKenzie (Michael), son Jeffrey (June), son Richard (Lisa), and son Raymond (Heidi); grandchildren Ian, Tracy (Brian), Russell, Brandon, Robert (Lacey), Jonathan, Max, and Will; and six great-grandchildren.
Joan and Roy often visited Lake Tahoe, where their ashes will be spread. It was Joan's personal wish that no memorial service be held. Please celebrate her life by donating to Hospice East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020