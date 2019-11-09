|
|
Joan Hough
July 20, 1946 - November 4, 2019
Resident of Oakley
Joan Dolores Hough, a resident of Oakley, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019, at the age of 73.
On July 20, 1964, Joan was born in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Cecil and Dolores Rogers and was one of four children raised in Walnut Creek, California. From a young age, Joan loved reading and crossword puzzles. She was an avid baseball fan and loved her San Francisco Giants. She had a passion for gardening and was an amazing cook. Her love of cooking lasted throughout her life and she spent a great deal of time perfecting recipes to share with enthusiastic friends and family.
In 1964, Joan graduated from Del Valle High School. Her academic pursuits continued to California State University Chico, where she graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education. In 1970, Joan begin her teaching career at Antioch High School, where she remained dedicated to her students, faculty and community for over 30 years. On June 19, 1971, Joan married Bill Hough. They were inseparable though 48 years of marriage, living in Concord, Antioch, and ultimately Oakley. It was in Oakley where they built their home and raised their daughters Shannon and Kelly. Following her retirement in 2003, Joan could most often be found vacationing with her husband, cruising the area in one of their 3 hot rods with their car club, visiting her grandchildren or supplying her friends and family with buckets of produce from her amazing garden or gourmet cuisine from her kitchen.
Joan is survived by her husband Bill Hough; her two daughters Shannon Dunakin and Kelly Ashley and their families; her sister Jolene Rogers; and her brother Jack Rogers and his family.
A service celebrating her life will be held at Summerset Community IV, 700 Centennial Place, Brentwood, California on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019