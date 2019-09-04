|
Joan Kane
Feb. 27, 1930 - Aug. 29, 2019
Castro Valley
Winifred JOAN Nystrom Kane
February 27, 1930 - August 29, 2019
Joan Kane passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29 at age 89 from complications of Alzheimer's.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Winifred and George Nystrom; her loving husband of 38 years (deceased 2011), Don Kane; her brother, Don Nystrom; her sister, Barbara Scott; her stepsons, Steve and Rick Kane and her grandson, Ryan Railsback.
She is survived by her loving children: Mike Grover, Carrie Grover Fross, Bob Grover (Laurie), Chuck Grover (Shannon), stepdaughters: Cheryl Kane and Candice Kane Railsback; grandchildren: Natalie, Randy, Wesley, Brian, Dylan, Katelyn, Kevin and Aaron; great grandchildren: Lilliana, Jesse, Isabella, Charlotte, Lorenzo and 1 who is on the way.
Joan was born in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame where she attended Burlingame High School. She continued her education at the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, California.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge, and taking exercise and dance classes well into her eighties. She and Don went on many cruises with family and friends and enjoyed family summer vacations at Lake Tahoe. They also enjoyed hosting holiday, birthday, and Sunday dinners for family at their home in Castro Valley.
Joan's family would like to thank the caring and competent staff at Villa at Castro Valley where Joan lived the past 11 months as well as the wonderful staff from Suncrest Hospice.
A private family Mass will be held for Joan who was a lifelong devoted Catholic.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019